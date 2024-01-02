▶️ New Oregon laws for 2024: From DUII changes to wildfire risk map protections

by Peyton Thomas

With the new year comes new laws. Several new laws went into effect statewide Monday.

One of the changes is that more substances are included under Oregon’s DUII laws — ones that could impair a driver beyond alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Police say some over-the-counter medications, including Nyquil, could put a driver at risk of DUII.

“You and I and everybody else knows what it feels like when you’ve taken some Nyquil and you’re a little bit out of it,” said Sheila Miller, communications manager, Bend Police Department. “If you go behind the wheel of a car and drive while doing that and you’re pulled over, you could be subject to a DUI.”

Another new law is in regard to that controversial wildfire risk map that came out in 2022 before being pulled back. There was concern that insurance companies could use it to hike home insurance rates or cancel policies. The new law prevents that and it requires insurers to tell customers things they can to to protect their home from wildfire risk.

Another new law calls for stricter penalties for repeat shoplifters with a standard two-year jail term.

There’s also mandated development of school curriculum on synthetic opioids; a student financial literacy requirement for high school graduation; and Oregon’s first state-based child tax credit.

The list of new laws in effect is below:

Consumer interest

SB 82: Wildfire Insurance Protection Prohibits insurance companies from canceling policies or increasing premiums based on the statewide wildfire risk map and allocates $20 million for firefighter training.

HB 3235: Oregon’s First Child Tax Credit Creates Oregon’s first state-based child tax credit. It offers a fully refundable $1,000 tax credit per child aged zero to five for families earning $25,000 or less.

SB 340: Stricter Penalties for Organized Retail Theft Imposes harsher penalties for organized retail theft, with a standard two-year jail term for those with previous similar convictions.

Drug and alcohol enforcement

HB 2513: Enhancing Measure 110 Implementation Improves Measure 110 by boosting addiction treatment accessibility, improving the hotline and making sure the funding gets where it’s needed.

HB 2316: Expanding DUII Laws Expands DUII laws to include impairment by any substances, including alcohol, cannabis, psilocybin, and other controlled substances.

SB 1043: Opioid Overdose Reversal Mandate Requires healthcare facilities to provide opioid overdose reversal medications to discharged opioid abuse patients and protects those who help someone during an overdose.

SB 238: Education on Synthetic Opioids Mandates development of curricula on synthetic opioids, legal immunities, and protections for reporting drug use in schools, with help from health authorities. Housing HB 2984: Expanding Housing Production Expands housing production by allowing local governments to convert commercial buildings to residential housing within the urban growth boundary without requiring a zone change or conditional use permit. HB 2761: Financing Housing for Lower Incomes Expands Oregon Housing and Community Services’ ability to finance housing development portions for households earning at or below 120% of the median area income. Health SB 529: Expanding Addiction Treatment in Custody Increases addiction treatment access for those in custody, ensuring comprehensive programs addressing addiction as a chronic disease with diverse services.

HB 3426: Crisis Hotline Training for First Responders Requires 9-8-8 crisis hotline centers to train staff in serving firefighters and first responders to address high suicide rates in these professions.