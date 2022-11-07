Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 11:30 a.m., Monday, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office said that 36% of Oregonians had returned their ballots, according to unofficial numbers. That’s 1,080,052 out of 2,996,644 registered voters.

In Deschutes County, 45% of voters had returned their ballots. Crook County had a 40.7% return rate and Jefferson County was at 38.9%

A handful of counties are reporting higher return rates than Deschutes. But Multnomah County — the most populous in Oregon — has a return rate so far of 32.4%.

Breaking it down by political party, 48.3% of registered Republicans, 43.7% of registered Democrats, 38.6% of independents and 19.9% of unaffiliated voters statewide had returned their ballots.

However, there are more registered Democrats in the state (1,020,328) than Republicans (736,818). So the number of returned ballots so far shows Democrats outpacing Republicans 446,244 to 355,525.

Here is that percentage breakdown of returned ballots by Central Oregon counties:

Deschutes County

Democrats: 55.6%

Republicans: 55.3%

Independent: 46.8%

Unaffiliated: 26.6%

Crook County

Democrats: 51.8%

Republicans: 48.6%

Independent: 44.5%

Unaffiliated: 21%

Jefferson County

Democrats: 47.9%

Republicans: 57.1%

Independent: 45.8%

Unaffiliated: 18.6%

List of ballot drop boxes in Central Oregon

Deschutes County

Bend

Deschutes County Road Department

61150 SE 27th St

Old Mill

459 SW Bluff Dr

Box located on the knoll above Old Mill District in parking lot south of Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

24 Hour Drop Box

Bradbury Park & Ride

1000 SW Bradbury Way

Box located across from the Park & Rec Pavilion off of Simpson & Columbia

24 Hour Drop Box

County Clerk’s Office

1300 NW Wall St.

Upper floor — Privacy booths provided

Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; Election Day, 7 am to 8 pm

Deschutes Services Center

1300 NW Wall St.

Exterior box on west side of building

Pine Nursery Park

3750 NE Purcell Blvd.

East end of parking lot

During normal park hours

Redmond

Redmond Public Library

827 SW Deschutes Ave

Located on west side of Library

24 Hour Drop Box

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way

Roundabout Island – NE Parking Lot

Sunriver

Sunriver Public Library

56855 Venture Ln

24 Hour Drop Box

La Pine

La Pine Public Library

16425 1st St.

24 Hour Drop Box

Sisters

Sisters City Hall

520 E Cascade Ave

Located in front of City Hall

Jefferson County

Madras

Jefferson County Administration Building

66 SE D Street

24 Hour Drop Box

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office

66 SE D Street

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Election Day 7 am – 8 pm

Culver

Culver City Hall

200 W 1st Street

24 Hour Drop Box

Metolius

Metolius City Hall

636 Jefferson Street

24 Hour Drop Box

Warm Springs

2112 Wasco Street

24 Hour Drop Box

Crooked River Ranch

Administration Area near tennis courts

24 Hour Drop Box

Camp Sherman

Black Butte School, 25745 SW Suttle-Sherman Rd.

Crook County

Prineville

Crook County Clerk’s Office

Courthouse – Room 23

300 NE Third St.

Drop box beside office door

Open during business hours only

Crook County Courthouse Drive-up

Rear Entrance

300 NE Third St.

24 Hour Drop Box

Crook County Library

175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr.

Drive up box South end of parking lot

24 Hour Drop Box

Powell Butte

Powell Butte Charter School