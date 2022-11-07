Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left

With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 11:30 a.m., Monday, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office said that 36% of Oregonians had returned their ballots, according to unofficial numbers. That’s 1,080,052 out of 2,996,644 registered voters.
In Deschutes County, 45% of voters had returned their ballots. Crook County had a 40.7% return rate and Jefferson County was at 38.9%
A handful of counties are reporting higher return rates than Deschutes. But Multnomah County — the most populous in Oregon — has a return rate so far of 32.4%.
Breaking it down by political party, 48.3% of registered Republicans, 43.7% of registered Democrats, 38.6% of independents and 19.9% of unaffiliated voters statewide had returned their ballots.
However, there are more registered Democrats in the state (1,020,328) than Republicans (736,818). So the number of returned ballots so far shows Democrats outpacing Republicans 446,244 to 355,525.
Here is that percentage breakdown of returned ballots by Central Oregon counties:
Deschutes County
- Democrats: 55.6%
- Republicans: 55.3%
- Independent: 46.8%
- Unaffiliated: 26.6%
Crook County
- Democrats: 51.8%
- Republicans: 48.6%
- Independent: 44.5%
- Unaffiliated: 21%
Jefferson County
- Democrats: 47.9%
- Republicans: 57.1%
- Independent: 45.8%
- Unaffiliated: 18.6%
List of ballot drop boxes in Central Oregon
Deschutes County
Bend
Deschutes County Road Department
- 61150 SE 27th St
Old Mill
- 459 SW Bluff Dr
- Box located on the knoll above Old Mill District in parking lot south of Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Bradbury Park & Ride
- 1000 SW Bradbury Way
- Box located across from the Park & Rec Pavilion off of Simpson & Columbia
- 24 Hour Drop Box
County Clerk’s Office
- 1300 NW Wall St.
- Upper floor — Privacy booths provided
- Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm; Election Day, 7 am to 8 pm
Deschutes Services Center
- 1300 NW Wall St.
- Exterior box on west side of building
Pine Nursery Park
- 3750 NE Purcell Blvd.
- East end of parking lot
- During normal park hours
Redmond
Redmond Public Library
- 827 SW Deschutes Ave
- Located on west side of Library
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
- 3800 SE Airport Way
- Roundabout Island – NE Parking Lot
Sunriver
Sunriver Public Library
- 56855 Venture Ln
- 24 Hour Drop Box
La Pine
La Pine Public Library
- 16425 1st St.
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Sisters
Sisters City Hall
- 520 E Cascade Ave
- Located in front of City Hall
Jefferson County
Madras
Jefferson County Administration Building
- 66 SE D Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office
- 66 SE D Street
- Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Election Day 7 am – 8 pm
Culver
Culver City Hall
- 200 W 1st Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Metolius
Metolius City Hall
- 636 Jefferson Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Warm Springs
- 2112 Wasco Street
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crooked River Ranch
- Administration Area near tennis courts
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Camp Sherman
- Black Butte School, 25745 SW Suttle-Sherman Rd.
Crook County
Prineville
Crook County Clerk’s Office
- Courthouse – Room 23
- 300 NE Third St.
- Drop box beside office door
- Open during business hours only
Crook County Courthouse Drive-up
- Rear Entrance
- 300 NE Third St.
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Crook County Library
- 175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr.
- Drive up box South end of parking lot
- 24 Hour Drop Box
Powell Butte
Powell Butte Charter School
- 13650 SW Highway 126
- Beside front door
- 24 Hour Drop Box