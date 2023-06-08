$1.6 billion lawsuit over 2020 Labor Day wildfires in hands of jury

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A trial that lasted for seven weeks has concluded, and now a jury will decide whether Pacificorp is responsible for the 2020 Labor Day wildfires that ripped through several towns, including Detroit.

The plaintiffs are seeking $1.6 billion in damages, claiming that Pacificorp acted negligently by failing to shut off their power lines despite extreme weather warnings.

The defense argues that other factors were primarily responsible for the fires.

These wildfires were the most expensive in Oregon’s history, burning over one million acres.

If Pacificorp is found responsible, a separate process will determine compensation and damages.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Destination Oregon: Detroit’s recovery 2 years after wildfires

RELATED: $422 million in grants added to help survivors of 2020 Labor Day fires