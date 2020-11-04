Oregon 1st in US to soften on hard drugs, ‘magic’ mushrooms

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has become the first state to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine and to legalize therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, with two ballot measures passing by large margins Tuesday.

Measure 110 would completely change how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs.

Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new “addiction recovery centers.”

Ballot Measure 109 allows the manufacture and controlled, therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms.