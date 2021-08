by Steve Kaufmann

Living history at the Airshow of the Cascades in Madras on Saturday as Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins recounted memories of his time as a radioman aboard a U.S. Navy PBY Cantalina aircraft.

Memories, including his work on a Sunday morning in December almost 80 years ago.

Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann caught up with the veteran as he captivated the crowd with his stories.