Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

by The Associated Press

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing.

The United States government is ramping up expulsion flights to Haiti on Tuesday and Mexico has begun busing some away from the border.

U.S. officials say more than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

They also defended a strong response that included immediately sending migrants back to their impoverished Caribbean country and faced criticism for the use of horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.