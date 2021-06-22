“Operation High Desert” leads to several arrests for sex offenders

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multiple Central Oregon law enforcement agencies conducted a sweep of compliance checks on sex offenders over the course of three days, and found several offenses.

The investigation involved 394 sex offenders in the Bend area from June 8 to June 10.

Overall, Operation High Desert found the following:

11 arrests/citations

63 warnings for sex offender violations

38 offenders who registered post contact

16 compliance checks on Level 3 or Predatory sex offenders

123 additional compliance checks

Combined efforts from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bend Police Department, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Deschutes County Probation and Parole Office focused on investigating and locating non-compliant sex offenders and conducting compliance checks on higher risk sex offenders at their homes.

Operation High Desert represents the U.S. Marshals Service’s vigilant enforcement strategy to help ensure the safety of communities and children across the country, including the coordination of multiagency enforcement operations.

The U.S. Marshals Service collaborates with partner agencies to investigate and pursue non-complaint offenders, placing the highest priority on those who have committed violent acts and crimes against children.

Many of these offenders have active warrants or are in violation of their state probation.

A major goal of these operations is to lower the risk non-complaint offenders pose to public safety and reduce the number of future incidents of reoffending.

Non-compliant sex offenders include individuals who are in violation of their sex offender registration requirements.

Compliance checks involve law enforcement contacting sex offenders or conducting research to confirm addresses.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.