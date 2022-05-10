Opening dates announced for Paulina Lake Rd. and Cascade Lakes Hwy.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Road Department announced Tuesday they will open Paulina Lake Road and Cascade Lakes Highway in the coming days.

Paulina Lake Road is scheduled for opening on Thursday, May 12 at 8 a.m. while Cascade Lakes Highway is scheduled for opening on Monday, May 16 at 8 a.m.

Portions of South Century Dr., Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road and other forest roads are closed during the winter months between mid-November to around Memorial Day weekend due to snow accumulation.

All closures are in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service.

For additional information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.