Open house set for Bend transitional housing project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend will host a community open house to share information about Project Turnkey-Bend from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

The open house will be held in person at the riverfront next to The Waterside Building, 2445 NE Division Street.

The open house will include an overview of the City’s plans for remodeling a recently-purchased motel to create transitional housing, information on how the shelter will be managed, a summary of the services that may be offered at the shelter, and an opportunity to offer suggestions and ask questions.

For more information on Project Turnkey visit www.bendoregon.gov/project-turnkey.