Open house announced for study to improve pedestrian and bicycle crossings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is inviting members of the community to an open house to learn about the Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings Feasibility Study.

The open house will take place at Open Space Event Studios on Wednesday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m.

The purpose of the study is to identify what’s possible for new and improved crossings of the U.S. Highway 97 Bend Parkway and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad for walking and bicycling in Bend’s Midtown.

It will look at three crossing locations: Greenwood, Hawthorne and Franklin avenues.

The event will include an overview of the project, design concepts, timelines and an opportunity to speak to the project team.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can visit the online open house at bendoregon.gov/midtowncrossings from June 13 through July 3, 2022.