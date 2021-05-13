Open carry of weapons now prohibited at rallies, Capitol

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that prohibits openly carrying guns and other weapons at the state Capitol and protests statewide.

The new law bars people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration.

The bill adds permitted demonstrations, the Capitol and the western part of the Capitol campus surrounding the legislative building to the list of designated places where firearms are already prohibited statewide, including restricted areas of jails, courtrooms, taverns and commercial airports.

The measure had an emergency clause and took effect immediately upon Inslee’s signature.