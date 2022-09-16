Op-Ed; Enough is Enough: Bad Behavior by Coaches, Parents and Fans Must Stop

Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber and Karissa Niehoff, executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations have released an op-ed out of concern for the nationwide shortage of high school sport officials.
According to OSAA, the main reason officials quit is “the abusive treatment they receive from many coaches, parents and fans.”
The full op-ed can be read below.
Enough is Enough Bad Behavior by Coaches, Parents and Fans Must Stop - Op-Ed Column