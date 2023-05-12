▶️ Redmond principal could win a year of mortgage payments

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon principal has a chance at a prize that could see his mortgage or rent paid for an entire year.

Samuel Platt, the principal at Tumalo Community School in Redmond, has been as one of the two gold star finalists for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Educator of the Year.

First prize is not only having that rent or mortgage paid for, but also $2,500 for the school.

Second prize isn’t too shabby: a $5,000 cash award and a $1,500 donation to the school for resources and supplies.

Desert Sky Montessori in Bend also won a $2,000 Community Builder Award for its Outdoor Book Nooks program. It provides six child-sized reading nooks, each with waterproof storage areas for pillows, blankets and mats, and mini libraries stocked with a range of books for grades K-6.

Winners will be announced May 25.

