Online bidding begins for High Desert Chamber Music annual silent auction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

High Desert Chamber Music’s 14th Annual Gala Online Silent Auction opens at noon today.

Online bidding continues through noon on Tuesday, December 14th.

From the comfort of your home, you can take care of your holiday shopping or treat yourself to some incredible items.

Many packages this year can also be mailed to any destination in the United States.

A number of offerings are personalized and unique to High Desert Chamber Music. Some notable ones are listed below:

Catered “In-Home” Dinner for 8 People with your own personal Chef and Server, courtesy of Bowtie Catering

Original framed oil painting by Idaho artist Silas Thompson – “Sunny” Mockingbird Gallery has been proudly presenting fine original paintings and sculpture in Central Oregon for over 20 years. This is Mr. Thompson’s fourth year donating an original work to HDCM.

– “Sunny” Mockingbird Gallery has been proudly presenting fine original paintings and sculpture in Central Oregon for over 20 years. This is Mr. Thompson’s fourth year donating an original work to HDCM. 4 days & 3 nights in a private condo in PDX Pearl District – located steps from restaurants & cafes/pubs, coffee houses, a fabulous bakery, two parks, shopping, and both the Central Loop & North-South streetcar lines.

– located steps from restaurants & cafes/pubs, coffee houses, a fabulous bakery, two parks, shopping, and both the Central Loop & North-South streetcar lines. Private Tour at the Worthy Brewing Hopservatory for up to 8 people, plus gift card to Worthy Brewing

for up to 8 people, plus gift card to Worthy Brewing 2 nights in a private house in Yachats, on the Oregon Coast. Budget Travel magazine named Yachats one of the “Ten Coolest Small Towns of the U.S.A.”, and Yachats was chosen among the top 10 U.S. up-and-coming vacation destinations by Virtualtourist.

If dining is your pleasure, choose from multiple packages featuring local favorites Washington, 900 Wall, Drake, or Walt Reilly’s. Faith, Hope, & Charity Vineyards, Portello Wincafe, or Evoke Winery will quench your wine needs.

Treat yourself or others with beauty packages from LemonDrop Salon, Crescent Nails, Sole Footbar, and Anjou Spa.

Other items include pieces by local artists MaryLea Martin Harris, Jacob Joseph Norris, and Megan Marie Myers, cutting boards by Hardenbrook Hardwoods, and a handmade wooden jewelry cabinet by craftsman Doug Peichel.

To view all items and register as a bidder, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com

Funds raised from this event allow High Desert Chamber Music to offer all Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, teachers, and schools in Central Oregon.

The mission of High Desert Chamber Music is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon.

Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness, and understanding of this great genre of classical music.



HDCM 2021-2022 title sponsors include Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Stephanie Ruiz and Jordan Grandlund Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation and BendBroadband.