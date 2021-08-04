One-stop financial shopping

by SELCO Community Credit Union - Sponsored

If you’re like most shoppers, you’d rather make as few trips as possible when checking off the shopping list.

Retailers have met this demand by providing a more diverse selection of products than ever before—we’ve long become accustomed to setting dog food, running shoes, and organic produce in the same shopping cart (both the physical and online varieties).

Wouldn’t it be great if your financial needs were also covered under one roof?

It’s a question SELCO Community Credit Union asked as well—and answered (the answer was “yes”). We thought it made sense to have one trusted go-to where you could:

● Take care of routine banking transactions.

● Work with investment specialists to plan for your and your family’s future.

● Meet with a loan specialist about personal loans, credit cards, mortgages.

● Handle all your business’s banking and loan needs.

● Get expert advice on home, auto, health, and other insurance coverage.

● Do all of the above from the comfort of your home.

Think of SELCO as a financial hub, with professional representatives, advisors, and specialists working together to help you streamline your financial world. But the allure of a one-stop financial home is about more than just convenience. With everything in one place, it’s easier to see your full financial picture—and the best ways to reach that next goal.

PERSONAL BANKING

When it comes to your everyday banking needs, SELCO has everything you would—and should—expect from a financial institution:

● No-fee, hassle-free checking accounts

● Wide range of interest-bearing savings accounts

● Loans for vehicles, home equity, or other purposes

● Convenient banking options anywhere

● A low-rate, feature-packed credit card

● Teen and under-13 accounts

As a bonus, SELCO is a financial co-op, which means profits are returned to all our member-owners in the form of fewer and lower fees, better interest rates, and a variety of community initiatives.

BUSINESS BANKING

SELCO also has an ever-expanding business banking presence. SELCO Commercial & Business Banking offers the following products and services to get your business off the ground and keep it running smoothly:

● Multiple checking and savings accounts

● Loans to cover all your small or large business needs, whether you’re looking to build, renovate, or expand your fleet.

● Systems to handle credit card processing, payroll, late-night deposits, and more.

INVESTMENTS

It’s never too early—or too late—to start investing. At SELCO Investment & Retirement Services, our investment specialists can help you get on the right path to investing and planning wisely. Whether you’re investing for the short or long term, we have products and accounts to fit those needs:

● Investment products

● Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs)

● Small business retirement accounts

To get started, contact SELCO Investment & Retirement Services by phone at 541-744-7500 or schedule a video, phone, or in-person appointment today.

MORTGAGES

Purchasing a home to call your own is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make. Whether you’re looking to buy your first home, upgrade, or refinance to a lower rate, SELCO’s Mortgage team has the experience (over 200 years collectively!) and know-how to help you find the perfect loan. Call or make an appointment today, and one of our knowledgeable mortgage representatives will get you set up.

INSURANCE

Instead of shopping for insurance, let SELCO Insurance Services do the shopping for you. SELCO Insurance is an independent agency with access to A-rated insurance carriers. Our dedicated specialists can find competitive rates and the right coverage for your specific needs, whether it be vehicle, home, farm and ranch insurance or Medicare. Contact SELCO Insurance today to discuss your insurance needs.

CONVENIENT (AND FREE) DIGITAL TOOLS

As technology needs evolve, so do SELCO’s digital resources. And the best news? They’re all free. Here’s a snapshot of our convenient and secure resources in your virtual branch:

● Online banking. Manage all your accounts and routine transactions in one place. Set up recurring payments, bank by text, and receive security alerts, apply for loans, create custom budgets, and more.

● Mobile banking app. Banking on the go. SELCO’s free app lets you deposit checks; transfer money to other SELCO members; schedule appointments, etc.—all from the palm of your hand.

● Online scheduling tool. Set up video, phone, or in-person appointments with SELCO experts ahead of time. These appointments run the gamut of our services—opening accounts, loans and credit cards, mortgages, insurance, investments, you name it.

A great place to get acquainted with these tools is SELCO’s Self-Service Resource Center. There, you’ll find tutorials, FAQs, and more about everyday banking tasks, like making transfers, paying bills, and keeping tabs on your accounts and cards.

Clearly, we think having all your financial needs met under a single roof makes sense. And by joining SELCO, you can take comfort knowing that all of our teams and services are there to support each other; in turn, they’re all supporting you.