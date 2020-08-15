One new COVID death reported at St. Charles; 412 new cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority reported 412 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 23,018.

One new death was reported to bring the death toll to 386.

The death was a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County, who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 14 at St. Charles. He had underlying health conditions, according to the OHA.

Deschutes County reported 10 new cases, bringing the total to 637; 408 patients have recovered as of Friday.

Crook County reported one new case; their total is now at 52.

Jefferson County has reported 12 new cases, bringing their total to 408 cases.

St. Charles on Friday reported 11 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13).