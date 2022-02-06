One dead, deputy on leave after shooting in Crook County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A person is dead and a Crook County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave after a shooting Friday.

The incident happen on SE Maphet Road about 10 miles south of Prineville.

Few details of the incident have been released, including the name and age of the victim.

A statement from the sheriff’s office reads, a deputy “was involved in a use of force situation in which another individual was shot.”

The individual shot received immediate medical aid from deputies on scene, but died from the shooting.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team led by the Oregon State Police along with the Crook County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

The media release goes on to say “This is a very difficult time for all involved and the Crook County Sheriff’s Office extends heart-felt condolences to families and friends of all involved.”

Sheriff John Gautney could not elaborate on the fatal shooting, telling Central Oregon Daily News any further information will come from the District Attorney’s Office.

Crook County has an acting district attorney from the Oregon Department of Justice after former DA Wade Whiting was appointed to the Jefferson/Crook County Circuit Court.

On Saturday morning those living in the area still had questions about the events of the previous day.

One man, not wanting to appear on camera, said police had the road closed into the night and there appeared to be a body in the roadway.

Remnants of yellow police tape remained on fences and discarded latex gloves were laying along the gravel road.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.