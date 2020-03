At Central Oregon Daily we like to find fun ways for you to fill your weekend, and that always includes a new episode of On the Scene. This week, Central Oregon Daily‘s Meghan Glova is “fired up” for a sheet metal class at the DIY Cave.

Thanks to our On the Scene sponsor, Indian Head Casino, for giving us the time and resources to show you some of the best events and entertainment that our region has to offer every Friday night on Central Oregon Daily.