On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work

ATLANTA (AP) — Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., President Joe Biden said Monday said in a video address on the day that commemorates the slain civil rights leader.

The president’s remarks were among many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.

Major holiday events include the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service in Atlanta, where senior pastor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is hosting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians.

The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church commemorates what would have been the 93rd birthday of the civil rights leader, who was just 39 when he was assassinated.