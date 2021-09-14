Fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom hangs on recall vote

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

California voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast final ballots in an election focused on whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job.

Voters were asked to answer whether Newsom should stay in his post and if he doesn’t, who should replace him.

Dozens of candidates, most of them Republicans, are running for the seat.

Many Californians voted in recent weeks by dropping off their ballots at designated boxes or by mail.

Others chose to cast their ballots at vote centers on Tuesday, the last day to do so.

Newsom is leading in polls. He is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall.

He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago.

The leading Republican candidate is conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who is seeking to become California’s first Black governor.