▶️ Omicron variant dominates state and local COVID-19 cases

Based on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County, 1 in 21 residents currently have the virus.

On Tuesday, Deschutes County reported 737 new cases resulting in a 29% positivity rate.

“With omicron being highly transmissible and the dominant strain around the state and around the country, we’re seeing a significant increase in cases,” Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health said. “That’s compounded of course by things like holiday travel and people getting together.”

Researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle predict the number of daily reported cases will peak at 1.2 million by January 19th, that is before we see a dramatic decline.

In the meantime, county health officials recommend not taking any symptom too lightly.

“If you’re feeling sick, the best thing that you can do is get tested for COVID-19,” Emerson said. “We know symptoms can vary from person to person, and they can also vary from people who are vaccinated to people who are unvaccinated.”

100% of positive tests in the state last week revealed an Omicron infection.

Emerson says Omicron specific symptoms should be “about the same” as common COVID-19 symptoms.

“Fever, cough, sneezing, stomach upset, headache, significant fatigue,” Emerson said. “Those are all good reasons to go seek out testing, and of course, stay home and stay away from others if you’re feeling sick.”

Emerson says the best thing you can do to protect yourself, especially with Omicron in the mix, is making sure you have your COVID booster dose.

“The availability for boosters did just shift to include more groups,” Emerson said. “So if you haven’t done that already, now is the time.”