Omicron pushes most UW classes online in Jan.; OSU mulls booster requirement

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington says it will implement remote learning for the first week of the winter quarter in January because of growing concerns about the highly-contagious omicron variant.

The Seattle Times reports a Tuesday message from UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost and Executive Vice President Mark Richards says a week of primarily online classes will help minimize disruptions caused by the omicron variant and enable more people to receive a vaccination booster.

The University of Oregon in Eugene said this week it will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible.

Oregon State University officials said Tuesday it is “likely OSU will require all employees, as well as students engaged in on-site learning, to obtain the booster, as an appropriate follow-up to the university’s vaccination requirement.”

“At OSU-Cascades, we are encouraging campus community members to seek a booster shot while on winter break if they haven’t already received one,” said Christine Coffin, director of communications.

Currently, however, it is not a requirement.