Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan.

John Geddert died after being charged with two dozen crimes, including human trafficking.

Geddert was supposed to appear in court Thursday. His body was found at a rest area.

Earlier, Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Geddert of turning his elite Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise by coercing girls to train there and then abusing them.

Geddert also was charged with lying to investigators about Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for sexual assault. Geddert had said he wasn’t aware of any complaints.