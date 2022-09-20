Human remains wash ashore on Olympic Peninsula near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say human remains washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, and agencies are working to determine whether they are connected to the crash of a floatplane earlier this month.

The Seattle Times reports the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are working with local agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the identity of the female torso found Friday.

Deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge and with U.S. Fish and Wildlife rangers closed the beach Friday and Saturday where the remains were found. No other remains were found.

RELATED: Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

RELATED: Victims of Puget Sound floatplane crash included activist, winemaker