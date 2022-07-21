Body of missing climber found in Olympic National Park

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials with the National Park Service says the body of a climber who went missing Monday evening in the Olympic National Park has been found.

Sean Allen of Port Angeles was found by rescue workers. His body was on the southern end of Mount Mystery approaching the Del Monte ridgeline.

His body was transferred to the Jefferson County, Wash., coroner, which will determine the cause and date of death. Allen obtained a wilderness permit for July 16-18 and was taking the route from Royal Basin to Home Lake alone.

Allen was reported missing after he did not return from the backpacking excursion.