▶️City of Bend holds open house to refine details on new transportation project

by Peyton Thomas

Just weeks after approving two new cross-town bicycle routes, the City of Bend is now seeking public assistance for another crucial project.

The City has identified Olney Avenue as one of the key routes throughout the city, with a project aimed at enhancing safety and promoting active transportation by improving critical intersections.

In line with Bend’s 20-year transportation plan, the City of Bend is actively seeking public input for the Olney Avenue pedestrian and bicycle improvements. An open house is scheduled for next Tuesday, providing an opportunity for commuters to share their feedback.

“We are making improvements not only for pedestrians and cyclists to travel safer at night but also for drivers to have better visibility of bikers on the road and pedestrians crossing the street. This project truly benefits everyone,” City of Bend Engineering Associate Carrie Theus said.

Funded by the Transportation General Obligation Bond, this project aims to enhance safety and accessibility at key intersections. Brian Potwin, the executive director of Commute Options, emphasized the importance of Olney Avenue, as it serves as a vital artery connecting the north side of Bend.

“Crossing town and Bend can be challenging. This stretch is particularly important as it improves connectivity for residents in the northeast and northwest areas, providing easier transportation options,” Potwin said.

To ensure the project’s success, community input is highly valued.

“It is crucial to understand people’s needs and wants, and construct infrastructure improvements in areas that will have a significant impact,” Potwin said.

The project is currently in the design phase, set to continue until Spring 2024 before construction commences. “We hope to see these improvements come to life within the next year or so, allowing us to enjoy the benefits of safer transportation on a daily basis,” Theus said.

Bend’s comprehensive 20-year transportation plan outlines various projects to be completed by 2040.

The open house will take place next Tuesday at Pioneer Park, offering both in-person attendance and virtual participation here.