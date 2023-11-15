▶️ Old Mill selects Lindsey Gilmore as feature artist for Winter Art Series

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Old Mill has announced its feature artist for this year’s “Winter Art Series.”

Lindsey Gilmore is set to have her art showcased in the Old Mill’s marketing campaign for the upcoming winter season.

It will be shown on the cover of the Old Mill’s winter guide, street banners and online.

“I just wanted to capture like a peaceful, snowy, quiet winter morning, walking around the district, maybe grabbing a coffee, walking on the river,” Gilmore said of her work. “y family and I spend a lot of time down there riding bikes around with kids… so that’s what I was going for.”

The Old Mill picks a new local artist every year to feature in their winter campaign. They aim to show different perspectives of the beautiful place we live.

