▶️ Menorah lighting at Old Mill District

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual lighting of the menorah tool place Thursday night at the Old Mill in Bend to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah.

The lighting is put on by the Chabad Jewish Center of Central Oregon.

“It’s a beautiful time where everyone can come out together and stand in pride and enjoy this special message, this special holiday of light,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Feldman.

The menorah will be on display for entire holiday.

