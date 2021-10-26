Old Mill District celebrates Halloween with photo stations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the second year in a row, Bend’s Old Mill District is hosting a series of free photo stations throughout the district to help celebrate Halloween.

The backdrops, which pay homage to some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, include “Star Wars” Stormtroopers, Platform 9 ¾ from “Harry Potter,” a “Frozen” scene with Olaf, and more.

Up now through Halloween, the photo stations, which are free, can be accessed daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“It’s a fun way for families to come down and get into the spirit of Halloween whenever works best for them,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District. “And who doesn’t love a week of Halloween?”

In the past, the Old Mill District hosted a large trick-or-treating event on Halloween day, but the global pandemic has put that on hold for a second straight year.

Using the popularity of Instagram and the rise of influencers as inspiration, the district pivoted last fall and created its series of photo booths.

“We got creative and came up with some really cool mini-movie scenes and festive backdrops,” Eastes said. “The original plan was to ensure families could still come down to the district and make some Halloween memories, but it’s been a blast to see how much fun older kids and adults have with the stations, too.”

Participants are encouraged to tag the Old Mill District on Facebook and Instagram with their photos to have a chance to win a $500 Old Mill District gift card.