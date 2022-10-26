Old Mill announces 2022 Halloween festivities after 2-year break

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Old Mill District announced their 2022 Halloween festivities on Wednesday, bringing back the fun after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday Oct. 31, they will celebrate spooky season through family-friendly events like costume contests and a reptile zone.

“Community is important to us,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “Bringing people together for shared experiences is what we’re trying to do with all of our events in the district.”

Families are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Old Mill District between businesses and attend a variety of events.

“We know there’s a real desire for people to get out and connect,” Eastes said. “Halloween is a great opportunity for families to get together and celebrate fall.”

Free parking will be available throughout the district.

The 4th annual Bend Witches Paddle will also run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, starting at Riverbend Park. People are welcome to dress up as witches and ghouls, along with their pets, and float the river in support of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.