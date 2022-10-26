Old Mill announces 2022 Halloween festivities after 2-year break

The Old Mill District announced their 2022 Halloween festivities on Wednesday, bringing back the fun after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday Oct. 31, they will celebrate spooky season through family-friendly events like costume contests and a reptile zone.
“Community is important to us,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “Bringing people together for shared experiences is what we’re trying to do with all of our events in the district.”
Families are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Old Mill District between businesses and attend a variety of events.
- The Humane Society of Central Oregon will host a pet costume contest in Center Plaza, so be sure to think about your furry friends and get creative! Costume contest participants can win as much as $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
- The Reptile Zone will set up a pop-up shop in the vacant space next to Vanilla Urban Threads, complete with snakes, turtles, and more.
- The Latino Community Association will host Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, activities in the former Simply Mac space between Avalon Salon & Spa and Evoke Winery.
- Artists from The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery will be hosting arts and crafts activities out of the former Ticket Mill kiosk next to Anthony’s.
- Wild Child toy store will run a kids and baby costume contest with prizes from Wild Child and Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play. Wild Child will also be handing out sugar-free and candy-free trick-or-treat options.
- Savory Spice will provide free hot apple cider samples throughout the evening.
“We know there’s a real desire for people to get out and connect,” Eastes said. “Halloween is a great opportunity for families to get together and celebrate fall.”
Free parking will be available throughout the district.
The 4th annual Bend Witches Paddle will also run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, starting at Riverbend Park. People are welcome to dress up as witches and ghouls, along with their pets, and float the river in support of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.