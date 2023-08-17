▶️ Old Mill adds 150 new bike racks near Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Parking your bike at the Old Mill just got a whole lot easier with the unveiling of 150 new bike racks located around the Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

The racks were funding by Visit Central Oregon and OnPoint Community Credit Union

The Old Mill says these new installations are part of its effort to be the “greenest concert venue” in the country.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Hayden Homes Amphitheater neighbors plead for venue to lower the volume

RELATED: My Morning Jacket cancels Bend show due to poor air quality