Old Ironworks district welcomes 70+ vendors for Craft-O event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

From vintage clothing, to home decor, to plants galore…the Old Ironworks district in Bend had it all this weekend at the annual “Craft-O” event.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests meandered through the seven different businesses where vendors were set up to sell their wares.

The 11th annual Craft-O included more than 70 vendors from Central Oregon and elsewhere across the state.

The event was originally started to help support local artists and businesses.

“Last year was the first time we started doing tickets for the event, and we decided to do it again this year because it helps spread out the crowd,” said Andrea Metzler, who owns one of the host businesses Desert Rose Cactus Lounge.

“It’s become a really popular event here in Bend, so this year people have been able to buy a certain shopping time so they can stress-free shop around all seven buildings of Craft-O.”

She said ticket sales had been a massive success.

“We sold 1,600 tickets this year, so it’s been so amazing to see the support of the community and the excitement for people to come out and support our artists and our businesses as well,” Metzler said.

To find out more about events happening in the Old Ironworks district, follow their Instagram page at @oldironworksbend.