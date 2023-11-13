▶️ Thousands get their Christmas shopping started at the Old Fashion Christmas

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Old Fashion Christmas returned for its 9th year over the weekend at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Vendors decorated with a holiday theme and offered a variety of items to get your Christmas shopping started including, arts, crafts, and specialty foods.

There were activities for the kids, a coloring contest and even Santa was on hand to get those Christmas lists started.

The promoter of Old Fashion Christmas, Richard Esterman says, “the best thing is you will not find these things in stores, these are unique things and make special and unique holiday gifts.”

The event saw over 3000 people and grows bigger each year.

Food donations were collected at the door benefitting local food banks.

