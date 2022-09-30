Recall for cheeses sold at Safeway, Albertsons for listeria contamination

A nationwide recall has been ordered for certain varieties of Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential listeria contamination. Listeria has the potential to be fatal in some groups of people.
Here is the company announcement on the recall and the information you need to watch out for.
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
RECALL DETAILS
All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico; retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.
The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below:
|Brand
|Product Name
|UPC Code
|BLACK BEAR
|6 lb Black Bear Wheel
|N/A
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|078982603281
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421023860
|COBBLESTONE
|2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel
|822486179809
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|011225005145
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|708820301214
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|841330111994
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|841330111987
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds
|841330111970
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|758108121355
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW
|758108670150
|GOOD AND GATHER
|8 oz Good and Gather Wheel
|085239047620
|HEINEN
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|020601418028
|JOAN OF ARC
|14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel
|711565129111
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel
|711565112243
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge
|711565204993
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel
|711565112236
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie
|711565200520
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|711565129104
|LA BONNE VIE
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678678
|LA BONNE VIE
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|820581678685
|LA BONNE VIE
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|820581678692
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678661
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678654
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678531
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|820581678746
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|820581678616
|LIDL
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|4056489151739
|LIFE IN PROVENCE
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|787984111952
|MARKET 32
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052865
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052834
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052872
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|41735052858
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052889
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|41735052841
|MATRIE ‘D
|2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel
|780487488422
|METROPOLITAN
|6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel
|N/A
|METROPOLITAN
|8 oz Metropolitan Wheel
|711565007679
|PRESTIGE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|021140033635
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges
|21004900002
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|021130045679
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle
|021130098453
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|RED APPLE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|604262030005
|RED APPLE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|604262030036
|Reny Picot
|1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024201
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds
|033421022764
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022757
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022795
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022429
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022417
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022863
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024300
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|033421022313
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022900
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|033421024904
|ST RANDEAUX
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003401
|ST RANDEAUX
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003418
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|636625003548
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds
|636625003425
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|725439802550
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|725439999731
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds
|725439802567
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|TRADER JOE
|8 oz Trader Joe Slicing
|00505086
Consumers who have purchased the stated Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm ET.
BACKGROUND
This action was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of the product and of the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facilities’ samples tested positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to 6 cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. These cases were not previously linked to this company’s products, but Old Europe Cheese decided to do this voluntary recall in order to avoid any risk to their customers
The Company has decided to voluntarily initiate the product recall based on these results and with a focus on their consumers’ health. The source of potential contamination has been identified and Old Europe Cheese is taking active measures to eliminate it. Production of these products has been stopped and will not restart until the Company has full confidence in the effectivity of the applied measures.
The company is working closely with state and federal authorities and with its clients to make this voluntary recall as fast and efficient as possible. The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation. Old Europe Cheese’s top priority is the health of our customers.