Recall for cheeses sold at Safeway, Albertsons for listeria contamination

A nationwide recall has been ordered for certain varieties of Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential listeria contamination. Listeria has the potential to be fatal in some groups of people.

Here is the company announcement on the recall and the information you need to watch out for.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

RECALL DETAILS

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico; retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.

The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below:

Brand Product Name UPC Code BLACK BEAR 6 lb Black Bear Wheel N/A BLOCK AND BARREL 2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie 078982603281 BLOCK AND BARREL 6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie N/A CHARMANT 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT N/A CHARMANT 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421023860 COBBLESTONE 2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel 822486179809 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 011225005145 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 708820301214 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 841330111994 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 841330111987 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A FRESH THYME 8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds 841330111970 GLENVIEW FARMS 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 758108121355 GLENVIEW FARMS 3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW 758108670150 GOOD AND GATHER 8 oz Good and Gather Wheel 085239047620 HEINEN 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 020601418028 JOAN OF ARC 14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel 711565129111 JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel 711565112243 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge 711565204993 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel 711565112236 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie 711565200520 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel 711565129104 LA BONNE VIE 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678678 LA BONNE VIE 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 820581678685 LA BONNE VIE 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW 820581678692 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678661 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678654 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678531 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 820581678746 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 820581678616 LIDL 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 4056489151739 LIFE IN PROVENCE 8 oz Brie – rounds 787984111952 MARKET 32 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052865 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052834 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052872 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 41735052858 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052889 MARKET 32 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 41735052841 MATRIE ‘D 2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel 780487488422 METROPOLITAN 6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel N/A METROPOLITAN 8 oz Metropolitan Wheel 711565007679 PRESTIGE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 021140033635 PRIMO TAGLIO 6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges 21004900002 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 021130045679 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle 021130098453 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 RED APPLE 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 604262030005 RED APPLE 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 604262030036 Reny Picot 1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024201 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds 033421022764 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022757 Reny Picot 14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022795 Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022429 Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022417 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022863 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024300 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped 033421022313 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022900 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 033421024904 ST RANDEAUX 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003401 ST RANDEAUX 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A ST RANDEAUX 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003418 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 636625003548 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds 636625003425 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – rounds 725439802550 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 725439999731 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds 725439802567 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A TRADER JOE 8 oz Trader Joe Slicing 00505086

Consumers who have purchased the stated Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm ET.

BACKGROUND

This action was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of the product and of the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facilities’ samples tested positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to 6 cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. These cases were not previously linked to this company’s products, but Old Europe Cheese decided to do this voluntary recall in order to avoid any risk to their customers

The Company has decided to voluntarily initiate the product recall based on these results and with a focus on their consumers’ health. The source of potential contamination has been identified and Old Europe Cheese is taking active measures to eliminate it. Production of these products has been stopped and will not restart until the Company has full confidence in the effectivity of the applied measures.

The company is working closely with state and federal authorities and with its clients to make this voluntary recall as fast and efficient as possible. The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation. Old Europe Cheese’s top priority is the health of our customers.