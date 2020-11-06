OLCC suspends liquor license at Bend nightclub for COVID safety violations

The OLCC on Thursday immediately suspended the liquor license for the Bend nightclub Seven for repeated violations of the state’s social distancing and mask rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will last.

OLCC enforcement staff acted after receiving information from Deschutes County Health Services that a patron who visited the downtown bar several times tested positive for the virus.

The patron reported to health officials that it was “well known” that Seven was not enforcing social distancing and facemask requirements, according to the OLCC.

On October 30, after receiving the information provided by Deschutes County Health Services, an OLCC inspector called the licensee to explain that a positive COVID test had been linked to their establishment.

The inspector suggested, and the licensee accepted the offer to come to the premises to check the licensee’s operations to make sure it was operating compliantly, the OLCC said.

According to a narrative provided by the OLCC, around 8 p.m. that night, an inspector arrived at Seven Nightclub to discover patrons who were clustered at the bar, and not social distancing or wearing facemasks.

The bar manager relayed that she was not aware of all of the rules and asked for assistance.

The inspector provided some initial guidance and promised to return the following day before the business opened to review the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) guidance for bars and restaurants.

On October 31, 2020, prior to Seven Nightclub opening, an OLCC Inspector met with the bar manager and employees providing and reviewing with them copies of OHA Phase Two Re-opening Guidance.

The inspector walked through the premises with the manager discussing possible layout modifications to create social distancing and reminding the manager about the requirements to sanitize “touch points” after one party of people leaves an occupied area before another party occupies the space.

Additionally, the inspector asked the manager to ensure that the bar staff would monitor the number of people entering the establishment.

Later that evening, the inspector returned to discover that patrons were not social distancing or wearing face masks.

The inspector also noted that none of the sanitization requirements or physical modifications that had been discussed earlier that day had been implemented.

The inspector contacted the manager who acknowledged the lack of control over their patrons.

OLCC Inspectors began working with the licensee over the summer when an inspector twice two verbal warnings for not social distancing or wearing face masks.

Separately, Deschutes County Health Services has issued several warnings to the licensee in regard to the issues, including most recently on October 30.