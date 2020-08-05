OLCC suspends license of Grants Pass pub for violating mask, distancing guidelines

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor license of the Jammin Salmon pub in Grants Pass for violating social distancing and mask requirements, according to the OLCC.

On Aug. 1, the OLCC responded to the Jammin Salmon after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance with a large event taking place.

The operator of Jammin Salmon was cited for violating both state mask requirements and social distancing requirements.

The OLCC is continuing an investigation and the owner of the pub could face additional charges. The pub can continue to sell food for takeout and delivery, but is not allowed to sell alcohol.