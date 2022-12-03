OLCC recalls marijuana extract products, could contain pesticides

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) issued mandatory recalls on some marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides.

In a release issued Friday night, the Commission said the contamination resulted from a failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority rules for tracking and isolating products where pesticides had been detected.

The products, trade named Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy, were made by OLCC licensees.

The agency said in a release that it has not identified any fault by the laboratory that conducted the pesticide analysis.

Here is the OLCC press release, with details on which products have been recalled.

December 2, 2022

OLCC issues mandatory recall for marijuana extract products

Products potentially contaminated due to improper pesticide testing

OLCC continuing to investigate to determine cause

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.

This recall has been issued for 9,300 units that were still on the market and affects 13,600 units that were sold to consumers. The recall is being issued to ensure that licensees do not sell, and customers do not consume the effected products, because OLCC investigators cannot determine if the potential contamination is isolated or is widespread through the product lines.

The recalled products are concentrated forms of psychoactive THC; they range from inhalable items including jars of THC extract and THC vape cartridges to an ingestible form of THC known as Rick Simpson Oil (RSO).

The recall is for the marijuana products identified below. These products were manufactured by OLCC licensees under the trade names Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy.

Bobsled products

Product Name: Bobsled – Dolato Cured Resin Vape Cartridge | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22

| Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22 Product Name: Bobsled – Larry OG Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/15/2022

| Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/15/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Larry OG – Dabs Sugar Sauce | Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/26/2022

| Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/26/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Stardawg Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 10/10/2022

| Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 10/10/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Frostbite Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/21/2022

| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/21/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Sunburn Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/22/2022

| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/22/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Sunburn Sugar Sauce Extract| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 11/23/2022

Quantum Alchemy products

Product Name: RSO Raspberry GMO | Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22

| Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22 Product Name: HTE Distillate R#ntz | Manufacture Date 11/30/21 (Generic Label) | Sold between 12/10/21 and 1/6/22

| Manufacture Date 11/30/21 (Generic Label) | Sold between 12/10/21 and 1/6/22 Product Name: HTE Distillate McR#ntz | Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22

| Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22 Product Name: Cart 1g HTE Distillate Milo | Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22

Photos of many of the recalled products and packaging are contained in the press release found here on the OLCC website product recall page.

The OLCC has notified cannabis retailers about the recall, advising that these products are under a mandatory recall with instructions on how the products must be destroyed or returned to a licensed supplier for destruction. The OLCC utilized the state’s Cannabis Tracking System (CTS) to detect the potentially tainted products, contact the licensees that produced the impacted brands and locate all the questionable items distributed and sold through Oregon’s regulated market.

OLCC inspectors will follow up with licensees in possession of the affected products to ensure they are removed from sale, isolated from other inventory, and then ultimately destroyed according to OLCC rules. Customers who have purchased this product can either return it to the OLCC-licensed retailer they purchased it from or destroy the product.

The OLCC has not identified any fault by the laboratory that conducted the pesticide analysis. The items identified as subject to the mandatory recall are related to batches that originally failed testing for pesticides. Under OHA rules, manufacturers must follow certain procedures to retest any failed batches, and may only remediate the suspect product under certain circumstances. The manufacturers of the products identified did not follow proper procedures in tracking, retesting, and isolating the affected marijuana products.

The OLCC started its investigation on November 29, 2022. The companies that produce Bobsled products (Bobsled, LLC) and Quantum Alchemy products (Happy Hollow Farms, Inc.) are cooperating with OLCC in the isolation and destruction of the affected items. Although the discovery of these incidents occurred simultaneously, OLCC is investigating them as separate incidents.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.

If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact.