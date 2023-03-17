Video: OK City PD captain pulled over for DUI asks officer to turn bodycam off

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oklahoma City Police announced on Thursday that Capt. James French has been placed on administrative leave with pay after his arrest Sunday on suspicion of DUI. Body camera video of the incident, released by the department, shows French asking an officer multiple times to turn off his camera. You can watch it in the player above.

Police said the arresting officer did not turn off his body camera and followed correct traffic stop protocol.

According to police, officers spotted a dark vehicle speeding along South May Avenue in Oklahoma City, swerving as it went northbound.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, French was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol, police said.

Here is part of the interaction between French and the officer:

FRENCH: “You can turn it off and turn it on.”

OFFICER: “I can turn it off once I’m done with my investigation sir.”

FRENCH: “I’m asking you. I’m a captain on this police department.”

OFFICER: “I understand that, sir. And I am a sergeant on this police officer and I’ve taken an oath to uphold the law. I don’t show favoritism to anyone, regardless. I don’t care if you’re a gangbanger or the president of the United States.”

French was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Jail records show he bonded out of the jail.