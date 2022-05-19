OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Legislature has given final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill.
Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country.
Its passage is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.
The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.
Abortion-friendly states prep for more patients if Roe falls
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Reproductive rights advocates are planning to open new abortion clinics or expand the capacity of existing ones in states without restrictive abortion laws. This comes as a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion says justices could overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Some Democratic-led states in the West and the Northeast are proposing public money for an expected influx of people traveling from other places for abortions.
A clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, plans to open an abortion facility in August in the southern Illinois city of Carbondale. Illinois has easy abortion access but is surrounded by more restrictive states.
US warns abortion ruling could increase extremist violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is warning law enforcement agencies around the nation of the increased potential for extremist violence after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion striking down the constitutional right to abortion.
A memo from the Department of Homeland Security says violence could come from either side of the abortion issue or from other types of extremists seeking to exploit tensions.
Separately, the Justice Department announced Wednesday that the U.S. Marshals Service has the justices of the Supreme Court under 24-hour security.