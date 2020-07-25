Oily rags spark fire at home on Awbrey Butte

Oily rags from a deck-staining project are to blame for a fire Saturday at a home on Awbrey Butte, Bend Fire and Rescue said.

Callers reported black smoke coming from a house on 1491 NW Promontory Drive around 8:40 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering.

Crews found a patio wall on fire and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

Fire officials determined the deck had been stained the day before, and oily rags were left in the trash can which was placed up against the wooden patio wall.

The oils used in stains release heat as they dry, Kettering said.

Bend Fire and Rescue wants to remind the community that proper disposal of oily rags is key to preventing a fire due to spontaneous combustion.

Place oil-soaked rags into a metal container, fill with water and seal with a tight-fitting lid.