by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The roundabout at 15th Street and Reed Market in Bend was temporarily closed Monday morning due to an oil spill.

Crews utilized absorbent material and sweeping to clean up the affected area. The City of Bend say the road was reopened within an hour.

The cause of the spill remains unknown.

