Ohio man injured after falling off rocky cliff near Deschutes River

An Ohio man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after he fell from a rocky cliff and needed to be rescued, according to Bend Police.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a man screaming in pain across the river near NW Rippling River Court.

Cpl. Josh Spano said the citizen rushed to the area – near the Riverhouse Convention Center along the Deschutes River – find the man and helped direct officers to the location where they found a 29-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Officers immediately provided life-saving aid to the man, including applying a tourniquet.

Spano said they determined the man had fallen about 40 feet while attempting to scale the sheer rock face at night.

Officers stayed with the man while dressing wounds until medics with the Bend Fire & Rescue arrived to take over medical care.

Bend Fire used a variety of high-angle rescue techniques to remove the man from the canyon and take him to St. Charles in Bend.