Ohio House speaker, 4 others arrested in $60M bribery case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates have been arrested in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.

FBI agents also raided Speaker Larry Householder’s farm. U.S. Attorney David DeVillers says the ploy was probably the largest bribery scheme ever perpetrated against the state of Ohio.

Ohio’s governor is calling on Householder to resign immediately.

Householder was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants’ financial rescue that will direct over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.