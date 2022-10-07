Judge blocks Ohio abortion law that bans nearly all abortions as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge says an Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins took the action from the bench Friday after a daylong hearing.

The 2019 “heartbeat” abortion ban was briefly able to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, but it was later put on temporary hold.

Jenkins’ decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation may continue in Ohio for now.

Abortion providers who have sued will try to prove through their litigation that the law violates protections contained in Ohio’s Constitution.