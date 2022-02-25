OHA weekly report shows decline in COVID deaths, hospitalizations, deaths

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 59 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,578, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at Thursday.

The OHA reported 856 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 691,337.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (28), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (13), Columbia (8), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (37), Douglas (27), Harney (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (58), Jefferson (10), Josephine (38), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (55), Lincoln (18), Linn (32), Malheur (18), Marion (63), Multnomah (131), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (116) and Yamhill (13).

OHA updates mask requirements for indoor public places and schools

Mask requirements for indoor public places and Oregon’s schools will lift on March 19, OHA announced today, as hospitalizations drop and are projected to reach levels below those at the start of the Omicron surge.

Earlier this month, OHA announced that the general indoor mask requirement would be lifted by March 31, with the option of lifting it sooner if conditions improved enough.

Originally, OHA announced that the K-12 indoor mask rule would lift on March 31. Feedback from school districts around the state indicated that preparations for the transition could be completed earlier.

A video statement from Dr. Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist, can be found here.

A video statement from Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, is available here.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations, deaths decline

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows declines in weekly cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb.14 through Sunday, Feb. 20 — a 45% decline from the previous week, and an 84% drop from the peak week of Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.

There were 639 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 20% decrease over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined from 129 to 111.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 21%. There were 130,116 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 9.6% from 13.7% the previous week.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 314 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 9,873 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.

Of those cases, 5,787, or 58.6%, were unvaccinated people and 4,078, or 41.3%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 1,772, or 42.2%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 51. Fifty-two breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 212 cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 187,020 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 41,969, or 22.4%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is two-and-a-half times the rate as in vaccinated people, and four times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

To date, 2.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.5% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported it had 39 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

In the ICU, two patients are fully vaccinated.

Of the 39 COVID patients, 22 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 528, which is 51 fewer than yesterday. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.

There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (14% availability) and 350 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,284 (8% availability).

2/24/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 94 (14%) 38 (11%) 9 (9%) 18 (20%) 12 (20%) 2 (20%) 9 (20%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 350 (8%) 83 (4%) 23 (3%) 55 (9%) 54 (12%) 7 (14%) 86 (22%) 42 (37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,482 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 23. Of that total, 504 were initial doses, 586 were second doses and 1,496 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,755 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 23.

The seven-day running average is now 4,502 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,136,268 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 232,119 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,706,485 doses of Moderna and 268,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,155,407 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,860,508 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.