OHA weekly report shows decline in cases, hospitalizations, deaths

There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,800, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 470 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 698,564.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (14), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (29), Douglas (16), Grant (4), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (34), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Klamath (7), Lane (46), Lincoln (8), Linn (17), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (93), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (4), Washington (50) and Yamhill (7).

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations, deaths, decline

The COVID-19 Weekly Data Report, released today, showed declines in weekly cases, COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 3,865 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 6 – a 28% decline from the previous week, and a 94% drop from the peak case level Oregon experienced the week of Jan. 17 through Jan 23.

There were 285 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 35% decrease over the previous week and the lowest so far this year. There were 122 COVID-19-related deaths, down from 137 the previous week.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 13%. There were 115,142 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 4.4%, the lowest since mid-July.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 197 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

OHA wants to hear from readers about feedback on ways to keep this report informative, easy to navigate, and relevant to readers. Please share your input here: https://redcap.link/OHA-report-survey

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported it had 24 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Of those 24 patients, 13 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 270, which is 21 fewer than yesterday. There are 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than yesterday.

There are 86 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (13% availability) and 393 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,294 (9% availability).

3/9/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 86 (13%) 46 (14%) 7 (7%) 12 (13%) 9 (15%) 0 (0%) 7 (16%) 5 (19%) Adult non-ICU beds available 393 (9%) 131 (7%) 25 (3%) 67 (11%) 49 (11%) 17 (34%) 64 (16%) 40 (35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,370 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 8. Of that total, 286 were initial doses, 357 were second doses and 907 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,675 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 8.

The seven-day running average is now 2,992 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,162,141 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 238,526 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,723,956 doses of Moderna and 269,171 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,164,577 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,871,874 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.