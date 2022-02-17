OHA weekly report shows cases, hospitalizations, deaths decline

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 23 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,416, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 1,728 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 682,566.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (60), Clackamas (132), Clatsop (14), Columbia (18), Coos (24), Crook (12), Curry (12), Deschutes (71), Douglas (50), Grant (3), Harney (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (145), Jefferson (11), Josephine (48), Klamath (23), Lake (5), Lane (213), Lincoln (28), Linn (105), Malheur (14), Marion (187), Morrow (2), Multnomah (208), Polk (42), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (24), Washington (191) and Yamhill (28)

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations, deaths decline

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today, showed declines in weekly cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 16,991 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 13 – a 40% decline from the previous week, and a 70% drop over the past month.

There were 794 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, an 18% decrease over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined from 144 to 129.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 16%. There were 164,021 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 13.7%.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 339 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths in this week’s Outbreak Report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 57 COVID patients; six are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.

Of those 57 patients, 20 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 776, which is 29 fewer than yesterday. There are 145 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

There are 72 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (11% availability) and 270 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,283 (6% availability).

2/16/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 72 (11%) 31 (9%) 3 (3%) 7 (8%) 12 (20%) 0 (0%) 13 (29%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 270 (6%) 49 (2%) 11 (2%) 62 (10%) 38 (9%) 1 (2%) 60 (15%) 49 (40%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 6,613 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 15. Of that total, 548 were initial doses, 747 were second doses and 1,673 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,151 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 15.

The seven-day running average is now 5,784 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,112,519 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 226,079 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,694,520 doses of Moderna and 267,346 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,147,029 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,850,429 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.