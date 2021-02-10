OHA weekly report: ‘Sharp’ decline in COVID cases, deaths, hospitalizations

There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,044, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 148,475.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Crook (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (53), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (25), Jefferson (13), Josephine (18), Klamath (6), Lake (6), Lane (40), Linn (9), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (116), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wasco (3), Washington (53) and Yamhill (10).

Deschutes County has reported 5,615 cases and 48 deaths.

Crook County has reported 723 cases and 16 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,851 cases and 25 deaths.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Deschutes County: 29,967

Crook County: 2,186

Jefferson County: 2,658

Today, OHA reported that 16,427 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,686 doses were administered on Feb. 9 and 6,741 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 9.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 604,215 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 821,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 14 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 211, which is 15 fewer than yesterday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 data and outbreak reports

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Data report, released today, shows sharp decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.

OHA reported 4,049 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb.1 through Sunday, Feb. 6 — a 15% decrease from last week and the lowest weekly total in three months.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations similarly fell sharply from 251 to 230 — an 8% decline from the previous week.

COVID-19 related deaths also decreased to 66 — the lowest weekly total since mid-November.

There were 112,226 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, which represents a 6% drop from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 4.2%, down from 5.4% the previous week. That’s the lowest percentage of weekly positive tests since Oregon implemented its test-based method in mid-November.

People age 20 to 49 still account for more than half of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of deaths associated with the virus.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak report shows 116 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.