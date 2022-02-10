OHA weekly report: Sharp decline in cases, 30% jump in hospitalizations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 57 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,322, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.

Oregon’s 6,280th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 20, 2021, and died Jan. 1 at St. Charles Bend. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,290th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Nov. 7, 2021, and died Dec. 25, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,292nd COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Dec. 7, 2021, and died Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,293rd COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 8, 2021, and died Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Charles Bend. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,297th COVID-19-related death is a 54-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 20, 2021, and died Dec. 23, 2021, at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,300th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 15, 2021, and died Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Charles Bend. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,301st COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 13, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 3,309 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 668,783.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (96), Clackamas (216), Clatsop (23), Columbia (41), Coos (75), Crook (31), Curry (43), Deschutes (180), Douglas (80), Grant (8), Harney (4), Hood River (20), Jackson (219), Jefferson (68), Josephine (98), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (383), Lincoln (54), Linn (170), Malheur (27), Marion (316), Morrow (3), Multnomah (397), Polk (91), Sherman (4), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (46), Union (15), Wallowa (5), Wasco (21), Washington (372), Wheeler (19), Yamhill (57)

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

5,697 in Crook County

43,621in Deschutes County

6,874 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

65 in Crook County

231 in Deschutes County

73 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

13,147 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

145,032 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

14,488 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Percentage of Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccinations of people 18+ years old by County:

~64% of people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

~84% people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

~67% people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

COVID-19 weekly cases sharply drop, hospitalizations sharply rise

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released today, showed a continued steep decline in weekly cases, but sharply higher hospitalizations.

OHA reported 28,378 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 6 – a 35% decline from last week.

There were 964 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 30% increase over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths declined slightly from 147 to 144.

Reported COVID-19 test results dropped by 22%. Test positivity declined slightly from 22.6% to 18.2%. There were 194,270 tests administered.

Note: The COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report has not yet been published. A link to this report will be included in the updated daily media release tomorrow.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Wednesday reported 61 COVID patients; eight are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.

Of those 61 patients, 19 are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,042, which is 13 fewer than yesterday. There are 168 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 22 fewer than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 633 total (9% availability) and 233 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,286 (5% availability).

2/9/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57 (9%) 25 (7%) 7 (7%) 10 (20%) 3 (5%) 0 (0%) 4 (9%) 8 (30%) Adult non-ICU beds available 233 (5%) 32 (2%) 24 (4%) 27 (5%) 43 (10%) 9 (18%) 55 (13%) 43 (35%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 8,172 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 8. Of that total, 713 were initial doses, 845 were second doses and 2,415 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,053 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 8.

The seven-day running average is now 7,243 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,088,064 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 220,011 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,682,318 doses of Moderna and 266,503 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,138,688 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,840,765 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today