OHA update: 9 new deaths, 301 new COVID cases

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 447, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 26,054.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (27), Coos (4), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (5), Malheur (37), Marion (43), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Polk (9), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Washington (20), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 687 total cases and 11 deaths; 479 patients have recovered as of Friday.

Crook County reported no new cases to remain at 54. One person has died there.

Jefferson County has reported 454 cases and seven deaths.

St. Charles is reporting three current COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.